HARRISBURG — In alignment with the CCAWorks initiative, which is focused on preparing today’s students for the jobs of tomorrow, Commonwealth Charter Academy, Pennsylvania’s largest public cyber charter school, Thursday kicked off its partnership with HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, by offering an emergency medical technician program to several CCA students.
“The primary responsibility of public schools is to ensure students are well prepared and adequately trained to enter the workforce following high school graduation,” said CCA President and CEO Thomas D. Longenecker. “Providing students with hands-on training and experience in a variety of career fields is of critical importance to CCA as well as to the future of Pennsylvania.”
According to the state Senate Resolution 6 Commission’s 2018 Final Report, the commonwealth is dealing with a “significant exodus of [emergency medical services] members and the inability to effectively recruit personnel.”
CCA’s career-focused vision is to partner with the state’s business community to retain students in Pennsylvania to grow the economy and secure the commonwealth’s future.
The CCAWorks initiative was designed to create career pathways for K through 12 students to explore a variety of job sectors, such as medicine, agriculture, technology and cybersecurity. Students have the option to complete internships, pre-apprenticeships, job shadowing, mock interviews, career mentoring and workplace tours, all prior to graduating with a high school diploma.
“We have heard from the business community that students across the state are graduating high school without the skills needed by employers,” Longenecker said. “CCA is breaking down barriers, partnering with business, and preparing students for post-high school success. CCA’s model is to ensure that our students can seamlessly transition to the workforce into high-paying, family sustaining jobs.”
Upon successful completion of the HACC EMT program, CCA students will be eligible to complete their EMT certification exams.
