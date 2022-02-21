College of Charleston congratulates more than 2,000 students who were named to fall 2021 president’s list and dean’s list, the Charleston, South Carolina, campus announced over the weekend.
Two area students earned dean’s list honors:
Julie Pevarnik of Latrobe (15650) is majoring in business administration.
Joy Swasy of Blairsville (15717) is majoring in communication.
