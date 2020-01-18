Clarion University physics department will present “Stars Over Clarion,” an hourlong planetarium show detailing the night sky and celestial happenings that are occurring over Clarion during the current month.
The shows will be held at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m Feb. 6 and 7, March 12 and 13, April 2 and 3, and May 1 in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium, located in the Science and Technology Center on the Clarion campus. Each show is free, open to the public, and kid friendly.
“Stars Over Clarion” allows astronomy buffs and curious people of all ages to experience and learn more about the night sky. Drawing upon ancient stories and modern science to describe the celestial happenings, “Stars Over Clarion” takes the audience on a tour of the month’s brightest stars, planets and constellations.
