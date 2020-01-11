The following students from the Bulletin coverage area were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, the Clarion campus reported Friday.

To earn placement on the Clarion dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 grade-point average.

Latrobe — Katie Dunlap, Bethany Havrilla

Acme — Adam Goldinger

Blairsville — Blake Tonkin

Derry — Danielle Jellison

Greensburg — Jillian Bowman, Maria DeFloria, Max Kaufer, Bailey Miller, Jenna Uncapher

New Alexandria — Jessica Izzo

Pleasant Unity — Brandon Bolha

