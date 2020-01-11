The following students from the Bulletin coverage area were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, the Clarion campus reported Friday.
To earn placement on the Clarion dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 grade-point average.
Latrobe — Katie Dunlap, Bethany Havrilla
Acme — Adam Goldinger
Blairsville — Blake Tonkin
Derry — Danielle Jellison
Greensburg — Jillian Bowman, Maria DeFloria, Max Kaufer, Bailey Miller, Jenna Uncapher
New Alexandria — Jessica Izzo
Pleasant Unity — Brandon Bolha
