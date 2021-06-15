Clarion University of Pennsylvania Friday announced 10 students from the area graduated from Clarion in May 2021.

Area graduates, their degrees, majors and honors (if any) are as follows:

PLEASANT UNITY

Brandon Bolha, three degrees, BS integrative studies: communication concentration, magna cum laude; BS integrative studies: community services concentration, magna cum laude, and BSN nursing, magna cum laude

DERRY

Amanda Hopper, BA sociology/psychology, magna cum laude

Danielle Jellison, BSN nursing, magna cum laude

Taylor Leuthold, BSBA finance

GREENSBURG

Lindsey Martin, MSLS information and library science

Bailey Miller, BS speech pathology and audiology, cum laude

Andrea Territ, MSLS information and library science

NEW ALEXANDRIA

Christina Clark, BSN Nursing, magna cum laude

