Clarion University of Pennsylvania Friday announced 10 students from the area graduated from Clarion in May 2021.
Area graduates, their degrees, majors and honors (if any) are as follows:
PLEASANT UNITY
Brandon Bolha, three degrees, BS integrative studies: communication concentration, magna cum laude; BS integrative studies: community services concentration, magna cum laude, and BSN nursing, magna cum laude
DERRY
Amanda Hopper, BA sociology/psychology, magna cum laude
Danielle Jellison, BSN nursing, magna cum laude
Taylor Leuthold, BSBA finance
GREENSBURG
Lindsey Martin, MSLS information and library science
Bailey Miller, BS speech pathology and audiology, cum laude
Andrea Territ, MSLS information and library science
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Christina Clark, BSN Nursing, magna cum laude
