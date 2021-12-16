Clarion University of Pennsylvania is one of 42 institutions of higher education in the commonwealth that have been awarded It’s On Us PA grants. Clarion will receive $24,000.
Launched by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2016, It’s On Us PA is a statewide campaign that invites education leaders and all Pennsylvanians to be part of the solution to protect students from sexual violence.
“Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities must be a safe space for students to learn and grow without fear of violence, harassment or abuse,” Wolf said. “Each one of us has a responsibility to promote healthy relationships, and the It’s On Us PA grant program was created to provide pathways to trainings and resources that improve campus culture and engagement.”
Clarion will use its allocation for the LiveSafe app, which is free to the campus community. LiveSafe allows, among other things, the ability for anonymous reporting, a peer-to-peer virtual walk-along service, and access to emergency responders anywhere in the world.
The goals of the app are to:
• Increase reporting for sexual violence, intimate partner violence, and assault;
• Increase the utilization of campus resources related to sexual violence prevention and response;
• Improve the knowledge and awareness of what constitutes healthy relationships/sexual violence among the student body, and
• Decrease incidents of reportable crime.
Clarion began using LiveSafe in fall 2020 after receiving the It’s On Us grant. Since then, 722 registered users have signed up for the app at Clarion. The app has been used 37 times for tips and 351 times for SafeWalks.
The app is free to download and is available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
