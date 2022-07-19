The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the Chatham University School of Arts, Science and Business (Pittsburgh) dean’s list for the spring 2022 term:

BOLIVAR 15923

Phynn Rundle and Dirk Wynn

DERRY 15627

Lauren Angus

LIGONIER 15658

Damiana Bradley-Slagle and Kathryn Lawson

GREENSBURG 15601

Rylie Barber, Madeline Cisco, Autumn Defrank and Leona Liotta

LOYALHANNA

15661

Faith Fannie

MOUNT PLEASANT 15666

Makenzie Galley

To be eligible for this dean’s list, students “must carry a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.”

Two students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the Chatham University Falk School of Sustainability and Environment dean’s list for the spring 2022 term:

GREENSBURG 15601

Nicholas Leo and Jack Merola-Lapson

