The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the Chatham University School of Arts, Science and Business (Pittsburgh) dean’s list for the spring 2022 term:
BOLIVAR 15923
Phynn Rundle and Dirk Wynn
DERRY 15627
Lauren Angus
LIGONIER 15658
Damiana Bradley-Slagle and Kathryn Lawson
GREENSBURG 15601
Rylie Barber, Madeline Cisco, Autumn Defrank and Leona Liotta
LOYALHANNA
15661
Faith Fannie
MOUNT PLEASANT 15666
Makenzie Galley
To be eligible for this dean’s list, students “must carry a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.”
Two students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the Chatham University Falk School of Sustainability and Environment dean’s list for the spring 2022 term:
GREENSBURG 15601
Nicholas Leo and Jack Merola-Lapson
