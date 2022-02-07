Chatham University School of Health Sciences, Pittsburgh, Thursday released its dean’s list for the fall 2021 term.
To be eligible for the school’s dean’s list, students “must carry a GPA (grade-point average) of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.”
Alivia Crawford of Latrobe is among student who met this standard.
