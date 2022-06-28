Chatham University School of Health Sciences, Pittsburgh, Tuesday released its dean’s list for the spring 2022 term.
Two qualifiers are from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
Alivia Crawford of Latrobe 15650
Ali Cowan of Derry 15627
To be eligible for the School of Health Sciences’ dean’s list, students “must carry a GPA (grade-point average) of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.”
