Chatham University School of Arts, Science and Business, Pittsburgh, this week released its dean’s list for the spring 2023 term.
According to the university, to be eligible for this school’s dean’s list, students “must carry a GPA (grade-point average) of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.”
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
Lauren Angus, Derry
Rylie Barber, Greensburg
Michelle Cassidy, Latrobe
Maddy Cisco, Greensburg
Alivia Crawford, Latrobe
Sarah Danley, Greensburg
Makenzie Galley, Mount Pleasant
Mackenzie Lewis, Blairsville, and
Dirk Wynn, Bolivar.
