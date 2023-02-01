Chatham University School of Arts, Science and Business, Pittsburgh, this week released its dean’s list for the fall 2022 term. To be eligible for the Chatham School of Arts, Science and Business dean’s list, students “must carry a GPA (grade-point average) of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.”
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
Michelle Cassidy, Latrobe 15650
Mackenzie Lewis, Blairsville 15717
Dirk Wynn, Bolivar 15923
Lauren Angus and Damiana Bradley-Slagle, both of Derry 15627
Delaney O’Shea, Madeline Cisco, Nicole Mellinger, Rylie Barber, Sarah Danley and Kiley Taylor, all of Greensburg 15601
Makenzie Galley, Mount Pleasant 15666.
