Chatham University Falk School of Sustainability and Environment, Pittsburgh, announced its dean’s list for the spring 2023 term over the weekend.
To be eligible for Falk School dean’s list, students “must carry a GPA (grade-point average) of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.”
Ali Cowan of Derry and Chelsea Stabile of Greensburg are among the students who met this standard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.