Chatham University Falk School of Sustainability & Environment this week announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 term.
To be eligible for its dean’s list, students “must carry a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.”
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
Camryn Keeno, Latrobe 15650-2317
Nicholas Leo, Greensburg 15601-8863
Jack Merola-Lapson, Greensburg 15601-1750
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.