The U.S. Armed Forces now have more than 180 new officers.
Chasey Mercado of Latrobe is one of the members of the Class of 2023 who accepted a commission into the Army, the Citadel's Charleston, South Carolina, campus reported this week.
Held on Friday, May 5, during a joint commissioning ceremony, approximately 30% of the Class of 2023 accepted commissions into the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force. This year's joint ceremony was held in McAlister Field House.
The ceremony included the now-officers reciting their oath, as well as having gold bars pinned on their uniforms by their sponsors. Following the ceremony, the commissionees gathered on Summerall Field, where they received their first salutes as officers.
