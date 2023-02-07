Chasey Mercado of Latrobe is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester, the Charleston, South Carolina, campus announced over the weekend.
Gold stars are awarded to “cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.
“Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.”
In addition, Mercado is among the more than 1,200 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester by being named to the dean’s list.
The Citadel dean’s list is “a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
“Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.”
The Citadel offers “a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,300 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earns commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.”
