Chasey Mercado of Latrobe is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester, the Charleston, South Carolina, campus reported this week.
Gold stars are awarded to “cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade-point average or higher.”
Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold-star recognition certificate is awarded to “non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.”
The campus also announced Chasey is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list is a recognition given to “cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade-point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.”
Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the information for verification.
