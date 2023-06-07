The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2023 is now part of the Long Gray Line, the Charleston campus announced Monday.
Chasey Mercado of Latrobe earned an intelligence and security studies Bachelor of Arts degree from The Citadel. Mercado graduated during the South Carolina Corps of Cadets commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6.
More than 500 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets and almost 400 students from The Citadel Graduate College accepted their degrees.
Approximately 30% of the graduating cadets accepted commissions as officers into the U.S. Armed Services.
The 2023 graduates accepted their diploma from retired Marine Corps Gen. Glenn W. Walters, Class of 1979, president of The Citadel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.