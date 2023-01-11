Marietta College’s Catherine Martin of Greensburg has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list, the Marietta, Ohio, campus announced Monday.
Martin is majoring in biology and is a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School.
“Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.74 in a given semester is recognized as a dean’s list student.”
