Caroline Czarnecki of Greensburg was named to the University of South Carolina Aiken dean’s list for fall 2021.
The university said, “To earn this distinction, Czarnecki had to be enrolled as a full-time student and maintain a GPA (grade-point average) of at least 3.5.”
Czarnecki’s major is biology at the Aiken campus.
