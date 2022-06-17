Coastal Carolina University recognized more than 1,200 students during its spring commencement ceremonies, held May 6-7, the Conway, South Carolina, campus reported this week.
Among the graduates is Carly Gante, a management major from Latrobe (15650).
A universitywide ceremony recognizing all graduates was held Saturday morning, May 7, in Brooks Stadium and featured a keynote address by Vanessa Wyche, a Conway native and director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Each of CCU’s academic colleges held individual ceremonies during the weekend, where graduates’ names were called and they had the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma covers.
Gante is among more than 2,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Students who make the CCU dean’s list “have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.”
