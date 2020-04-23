Several area students were recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. They include:
Correne Harskowitch of Derry
- at Clarion University of Pennsylvania;
Brandon Luker of Blairsville
- at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg;
Felicia Dusha of Greensburg
- at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg;
Robert Gregerson of Greensburg
- at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg;
Amber Peddicord of Greensburg
- at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg;
Hannah Stone of Greensburg
- at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Membership into Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi, which was founded in 1897, currently has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the U.S. and the Philippines.
Some of the organization’s notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist John Grisham and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) graduate YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley.
For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.phikappaphi.org.
