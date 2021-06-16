California University of Pennsylvania this week announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Cal U dean’s list students are “undergraduates attending full time who have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester.”

Among the students from Westmoreland County who met this standard are:

Abigail Moore, Seward 15954-3028

Aidan Bushey, Latrobe 15650-2247

Amy Grace, Greensburg 15601-1780

Angelina Achhammer, Greensburg 15601-9588

Anna Billey, Mount Pleasant 15666

Bailey Jellison, Latrobe 15650-2041

Braidy Fulton, Greensburg 15601-2154

Breanna Rose, Latrobe 15650-2834

Delaney O’Shea, Greensburg 15601-8684

Deserai Coulson, Ligonier 15658-8758

Emily Hay, Latrobe 15650

Emily Bednar, Mount Pleasant 15666-2453

Faith Goodwin, Mount Pleasant 15666-3635

Gabriel Thomas, Stahlstown 15687-1245

Grace Knupp, Ligonier 15658-9236

Hailey Stall, Greensburg 15601-1943

Haley Markowsky, New Florence 15944-2010

Hannah Young, Greensburg 15601-4921

Idelia Robinson-Confer, Greensburg 15601-4966

Jalen Page, Greensburg 15601-2631

James Merenda, Greensburg 15601-6331

Jeremiah Hutter, Mount Pleasant 15666-2497

Julia Slusser, Greensburg 15601-8232

Julianne Sanner, Mount Pleasant 15666-6008

Justin Bibel, Acme 15610-2192

Kallista Winemiller, Greensburg 15601-1884

Katelyn King, Greensburg 15601-4703

Kellie Lynch, Greensburg 15601

Kelly Gillis, Greensburg 15601-8679

Kennedy Johnston, Greensburg 15601

Kenneth Wiltrout, Mount Pleasant 15666-1943

Kristen Duncan, Greensburg 15601-6865

Leah Specht, Laughlintown 15655

Lindsay Adamson, Mount Pleasant 15666-3535

LynnJoelle Gardner, Mount Pleasant 15666-2298

Makayla Munchinski, Greensburg 15601-6936

Mattie Sloneker, Mount Pleasant 15666-1142

Meredith Loughran, Greensburg 15601-1038

Michael Singer, Mount Pleasant 15666-2475

Molly Smetak, Bolivar 15923-2217

Nicholas Wolfe, Greensburg 15601-9152

Nicolette Tartler, Greensburg 15601-5378

Peyton Mough, Greensburg 15601-7847

Renee Meyers, Latrobe 15650-3171

Roberto Witte, Latrobe 15650-3010

Ruby Miller, Latrobe 15650-1935

Ryan Bompiani, Greensburg 15601-2835

Ryan Bruzda, Ligonier 15658-8525

Rylee Jackson, Greensburg 15601-3803

Samantha Burlas, Greensburg 15601-6401

Samantha Cole, Greensburg 15601-3997

Sarah Lebo, Greensburg 15601-8429

Susan Feiling, New Alexandria 15670-2521

Taylor Barr, Acme 15610-1382

Thomas Forsythe, Greensburg 15601-4769

Troy Fabean, Greensburg 15601-8828

Troy Wilson, Ligonier 15658-2483

Yalena Craig, Greensburg 15601-5359

Zachary Vanek, Greensburg 15601-8428

EDITOR’S NOTE: None of the Indiana County qualifiers is from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area.

