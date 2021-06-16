California University of Pennsylvania this week announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Cal U dean’s list students are “undergraduates attending full time who have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester.”
Among the students from Westmoreland County who met this standard are:
Abigail Moore, Seward 15954-3028
Aidan Bushey, Latrobe 15650-2247
Amy Grace, Greensburg 15601-1780
Angelina Achhammer, Greensburg 15601-9588
Anna Billey, Mount Pleasant 15666
Bailey Jellison, Latrobe 15650-2041
Braidy Fulton, Greensburg 15601-2154
Breanna Rose, Latrobe 15650-2834
Delaney O’Shea, Greensburg 15601-8684
Deserai Coulson, Ligonier 15658-8758
Emily Hay, Latrobe 15650
Emily Bednar, Mount Pleasant 15666-2453
Faith Goodwin, Mount Pleasant 15666-3635
Gabriel Thomas, Stahlstown 15687-1245
Grace Knupp, Ligonier 15658-9236
Hailey Stall, Greensburg 15601-1943
Haley Markowsky, New Florence 15944-2010
Hannah Young, Greensburg 15601-4921
Idelia Robinson-Confer, Greensburg 15601-4966
Jalen Page, Greensburg 15601-2631
James Merenda, Greensburg 15601-6331
Jeremiah Hutter, Mount Pleasant 15666-2497
Julia Slusser, Greensburg 15601-8232
Julianne Sanner, Mount Pleasant 15666-6008
Justin Bibel, Acme 15610-2192
Kallista Winemiller, Greensburg 15601-1884
Katelyn King, Greensburg 15601-4703
Kellie Lynch, Greensburg 15601
Kelly Gillis, Greensburg 15601-8679
Kennedy Johnston, Greensburg 15601
Kenneth Wiltrout, Mount Pleasant 15666-1943
Kristen Duncan, Greensburg 15601-6865
Leah Specht, Laughlintown 15655
Lindsay Adamson, Mount Pleasant 15666-3535
LynnJoelle Gardner, Mount Pleasant 15666-2298
Makayla Munchinski, Greensburg 15601-6936
Mattie Sloneker, Mount Pleasant 15666-1142
Meredith Loughran, Greensburg 15601-1038
Michael Singer, Mount Pleasant 15666-2475
Molly Smetak, Bolivar 15923-2217
Nicholas Wolfe, Greensburg 15601-9152
Nicolette Tartler, Greensburg 15601-5378
Peyton Mough, Greensburg 15601-7847
Renee Meyers, Latrobe 15650-3171
Roberto Witte, Latrobe 15650-3010
Ruby Miller, Latrobe 15650-1935
Ryan Bompiani, Greensburg 15601-2835
Ryan Bruzda, Ligonier 15658-8525
Rylee Jackson, Greensburg 15601-3803
Samantha Burlas, Greensburg 15601-6401
Samantha Cole, Greensburg 15601-3997
Sarah Lebo, Greensburg 15601-8429
Susan Feiling, New Alexandria 15670-2521
Taylor Barr, Acme 15610-1382
Thomas Forsythe, Greensburg 15601-4769
Troy Fabean, Greensburg 15601-8828
Troy Wilson, Ligonier 15658-2483
Yalena Craig, Greensburg 15601-5359
Zachary Vanek, Greensburg 15601-8428
EDITOR’S NOTE: None of the Indiana County qualifiers is from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area.
