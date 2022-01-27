California University of Pennsylvania Tuesday announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Cal U dean’s list students are “undergraduates attending full time who have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester.”

Qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area, their hometowns and ZIP codes are:

Aidan Bushey, Latrobe 15650-2247

Alexander Wigle, Greensburg 15601-1131

Alexandra Fernandez, Acme 15610-1269

Alexys Daniels, Mount Pleasant 15666-3549

Bailey Jellison, Latrobe 15650-2041

Braidy Fulton, Greensburg 15601-2154

Breanna Rose, Latrobe 15650-2834

Caile Greco, New Alexandria 15670-3101

Delaney O’Shea, Greensburg 15601-8684

Emily Bednar, Mount Pleasant 15666-2453

Greg Arentzen, Greensburg 15601-4211

Hailey Stall, Greensburg 15601-1943

Haley Markowsky, New Florence 15944-2010

Haley Lyons, Greensburg 15601-3704

Hannah Smitley, Mount Pleasant 15666-1649

Hannah Young, Greensburg 15601-4921

Idelia Robinson-Confer, Greensburg 15601-4966

Jalen Page, Greensburg 15601-2631

Jeremy Biller, Greensburg 15601-2159

Jessica Huemme, New Alexandria 15670-2794

Jessica Winrick, Greensburg 15601-5362

Jessica Rancourt, Greensburg 15601-5857

Julianne Sanner, Mount Pleasant 15666-6008

Justin Bibel, Acme 15610-2192

Katelyn King, Greensburg 15601-4703

Kelly Gillis, Greensburg 15601-8679

Kenneth Wiltrout, Mount Pleasant 15666-1943

Leah Specht, Laughlintown 15655

Lillian Weinhauer, Rector 15677-1666

LynnJoelle Gardner, Mount Pleasant 15666-2298

Madelena Mull, Greensburg 15601-6101

Makayla Munchinski, Greensburg 15601-6936

Malia Anderson, Greensburg 15601-4126

Maria Carney, New Florence 15944-2505

Mattie Sloneker, Mount Pleasant 15666-1142

Meredith Loughran, Greensburg 15601-1038

Miranda lmer, Ligonier 15658-9010

Molly Smetak, Bolivar 15923-2217

Nicolette Tartler, Greensburg 15601-5378

Owen Wehner, Acme 15610-1229

Rachael Marks, Greensburg 15601-4703

Renee Meyers, Latrobe 15650-3171

Roberto Witte, Latrobe 15650-3010

Ruby Miller, Latrobe 15650-1935

Ryan Bompiani, Greensburg 15601-2835

Rylee Jackson, Greensburg 15601-3803

Samantha Cole, Greensburg 15601-3997

Sarah Lebo, Greensburg 15601-8429

Sean Knight, Greensburg 15601-9813

Shannon Ramsey, Ligonier 15658-2480

Shawn Sager, Mount Pleasant 15666-3556

Taryn Ward, Mount Pleasant 15666-2003

Tatum Hoffman, Ligonier 15658-8745

Taylor Barr, Acme 15610-1382

Yalena Craig, Greensburg 15601-5359

Zachary Vanek, Greensburg 15601-8428

Ian Smyth, Blairsville 15717-1528

