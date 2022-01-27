California University of Pennsylvania Tuesday announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Cal U dean’s list students are “undergraduates attending full time who have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester.”
Qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area, their hometowns and ZIP codes are:
Aidan Bushey, Latrobe 15650-2247
Alexander Wigle, Greensburg 15601-1131
Alexandra Fernandez, Acme 15610-1269
Alexys Daniels, Mount Pleasant 15666-3549
Bailey Jellison, Latrobe 15650-2041
Braidy Fulton, Greensburg 15601-2154
Breanna Rose, Latrobe 15650-2834
Caile Greco, New Alexandria 15670-3101
Delaney O’Shea, Greensburg 15601-8684
Emily Bednar, Mount Pleasant 15666-2453
Greg Arentzen, Greensburg 15601-4211
Hailey Stall, Greensburg 15601-1943
Haley Markowsky, New Florence 15944-2010
Haley Lyons, Greensburg 15601-3704
Hannah Smitley, Mount Pleasant 15666-1649
Hannah Young, Greensburg 15601-4921
Idelia Robinson-Confer, Greensburg 15601-4966
Jalen Page, Greensburg 15601-2631
Jeremy Biller, Greensburg 15601-2159
Jessica Huemme, New Alexandria 15670-2794
Jessica Winrick, Greensburg 15601-5362
Jessica Rancourt, Greensburg 15601-5857
Julianne Sanner, Mount Pleasant 15666-6008
Justin Bibel, Acme 15610-2192
Katelyn King, Greensburg 15601-4703
Kelly Gillis, Greensburg 15601-8679
Kenneth Wiltrout, Mount Pleasant 15666-1943
Leah Specht, Laughlintown 15655
Lillian Weinhauer, Rector 15677-1666
LynnJoelle Gardner, Mount Pleasant 15666-2298
Madelena Mull, Greensburg 15601-6101
Makayla Munchinski, Greensburg 15601-6936
Malia Anderson, Greensburg 15601-4126
Maria Carney, New Florence 15944-2505
Mattie Sloneker, Mount Pleasant 15666-1142
Meredith Loughran, Greensburg 15601-1038
Miranda lmer, Ligonier 15658-9010
Molly Smetak, Bolivar 15923-2217
Nicolette Tartler, Greensburg 15601-5378
Owen Wehner, Acme 15610-1229
Rachael Marks, Greensburg 15601-4703
Renee Meyers, Latrobe 15650-3171
Roberto Witte, Latrobe 15650-3010
Ruby Miller, Latrobe 15650-1935
Ryan Bompiani, Greensburg 15601-2835
Rylee Jackson, Greensburg 15601-3803
Samantha Cole, Greensburg 15601-3997
Sarah Lebo, Greensburg 15601-8429
Sean Knight, Greensburg 15601-9813
Shannon Ramsey, Ligonier 15658-2480
Shawn Sager, Mount Pleasant 15666-3556
Taryn Ward, Mount Pleasant 15666-2003
Tatum Hoffman, Ligonier 15658-8745
Taylor Barr, Acme 15610-1382
Yalena Craig, Greensburg 15601-5359
Zachary Vanek, Greensburg 15601-8428
Ian Smyth, Blairsville 15717-1528
