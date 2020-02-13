California University of Pennsylvania Tuesday announced its August and December 2019 graduation list.
Both undergraduate (UG) and graduate students (GR) are listed. Cal U’s 189th Commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 13-14 at the Convocation Center.
Among the students from Westmoreland and Indiana counties who graduated from Cal U in August and December 2019 are:
(Each student’s name is followed by degree earned, degree description, hometown, ZIP code, major and student level.)
Benjamin J. Pevarnik, BS, Bachelor of Science, Latrobe 15650, General Education, UG (undergradute)
Donald R. Compton, BS, Bachelor of Science, Latrobe 15650, Criminal Justice, UG
Mariah A. Pietrangelo, BSN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Latrobe 15650, Nursing — GO, UG
Megan A. Wyble, BSN, Bachelor of Sci in Nursing ,Latrobe 15650, Nursing — GO, UG
Sasha M. Scanlon, BSN, Bachelor of Sci in Nursing, Latrobe 15650, Nursing — GO, UG
Carly J. Meholic, MED, Master of Education, Latrobe 15650, Technology Education, GR (graduate)
Kaitlynn D. Finley, MED, Master of Education, Latrobe 15650, Reading Specialist, GR
Oran Eberhart, MS, Master of Science, Latrobe 15650, Legal Studies, GR
Vanessa Gruss, BSN, Bachelor of Sci in Nursing, Derry 15627, Nursing — GO, UG
Amanda Bompiani, MS, Master of Science, Greensburg 15601, Communication Disorders, GR
Kristine M. Jadyk, BA, Bachelor of Arts, Greensburg 15601, Liberal Studies — GO, UG
Lindsey E. Martin, BA, Bachelor of Arts, Greensburg 15601, Sociology, UG
Andrew J. Gigliotti, BS, Bachelor of Science, Greensburg 15601, Business Administration, UG
Gabrielle A. Federico, BS, Bachelor of Science, Greensburg 15601, Business Administration, UG
Amanda Gennaro, BSN, Bachelor of Sci in Nursing, Greensburg 15601, Nursing — GO, UG
Colleen M. Zufall, BSN, Bachelor of Sci in Nursing, Greensburg 15601, Nursing — GO, UG
Katelyn M. Rudick, BSN, Bachelor of Sci in Nursing ,Greensburg 15601, Nursing -GO, UG
Ruth M. Ringstad, BSN, Bachelor of Sci in Nursing, Greensburg 15601, Nursing — GO, UG
Stefanie M. Harvan, BSN, Bachelor of Sci in Nursing, Greensburg 15601, Nursing — GO, UG
Brooke E. White, BSW, Bachelor of Social Work, Greensburg 15601 Social Work, UG
Holly A. Scar, MA, Master of Arts, Greensburg 15601, Criminal Justice — GO, GR
Mary L. Delma, MED, Master of Education, Greensburg 15601, Teacher Education, GR
Travis Welch, MED, Master of Education Greensburg 15601, Educational Leadership, GR
Caylene McKinney, MS, Master of Science, Greensburg 15601, Exercise Sci & Health Promo, GR
Kristen Zaitz, MS, Master of Science, Greensburg 15601, Exercise Sci & Health Promo, GR
Rachelle L. Naser, MS, Master of Science, Greensburg 15601, Exercise Sci & Health Promo, GR
Melissa Royer, MSN, Master of Science Nursing, Greensburg 15601, Nursing — GO, GR
Greg F. Hixenbaugh, BS, Bachelor of Science, Hannastown 15635, Computer Engineering Tech, UG
Emma Markle, MED, Master of Education, Ligonier 15658, Special Education — GO, GR
Lindsay S. Pehrson, BA, Bachelor of Arts, Mount Pleasant 15666, Psychology, UG
Lauren J. McIndoe, BSN, Bachelor of Sci in Nursing, Mount Pleasant 15666, Nursing — GO, UG
Cody L. Poorbaugh, MED, Master of Education, Mount Pleasant 15666, Technology Education, GR
Nicole M. Markiewicz, MS, Master of Science, Mount Pleasant 15666, Exercise Sci & Health Promo, GR
Cheyenne C. Rossi ,BSN, Bachelor of Sci in Nursing, New Alexandria 15670, Nursing — GO, UG
Brett P. Marabito, MED, Master of Education, Seward 15954, Educational Leadership, GR
Staci A. Klimchock, BSN, Bachelor of Sci in Nursing, Stahlstown 15687, Nursing — GO, UG
Ally Adams, MED, Master of Education, Stahlstown 15687, Special Education — GO, GR
Paige N. Lupyan, BS, Bachelor of Science, Blairsville 15717, Environmental Studies, UG.
