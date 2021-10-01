California University of Pennsylvania’s College of Education and Liberal Arts will host the fourth Liberal Arts Festival: A Celebration of Art and Culture 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Convocation Center.
Masks are required inside public spaces at the university.
Students from Greater Latrobe, California Area and Ringgold high schools are expected to attend.
Dr. John Cencich will present “Art, Law and Justice,” and Dr. Susan Morris-Rutledge will present “Got Deutsch!” to the high school students.
Other scheduled activities and performances include a Latino band, a Huichol art display, the art of Japanese Kanji writing and a medieval presentation.
Would-be investigators can put their skills to the test with “CSI: California Student Investigator.”
“This is truly an event that encompasses a variety of programs that Cal U has to offer,” said Dr. Andrea Cencich, co-organizer of the event and an assistant professor in the department of humanities. “It’s a fun way to show our diversity to visiting high school students and also to our campus and the community.”
Said the college’s dean, Dr. Kristen Majocha: “The festival is an organic way to either introduce young people to the breadth of the arts or deepen their present curiosity.”
