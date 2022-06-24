California University of Pennsylvania Thursday announced its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
California dean’s list students are “undergraduates attending full time who have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester.”
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
ACME
Alexandra Fernandez, Justin Bibel, Taylor Barr
BOLIVAR
Molly Smetak
GREENSBURG
Alexander Wigle, Braidy Fulton, Delaney O’Shea, Haley Lyons, Hannah Young
Jalen Page, Jeremy Biller, Jessica Winrick, Katelyn King, Kelly Gillis
Madelena Mull, Makayla Munchinski, Meredith Loughran, Nicolette Tartler, Ryan Bompiani
Rylee Jackson, Sarah Lebo, Sean Knight, Wyatt Ramer, Yalena Craig, Zachary Vanek.
LATROBE
Aidan Bushey, Bailey Jellison, Breanna Rose, Roberto Witte
LAUGHLINTOWN
Leah Specht
LIGONIER
Bradford Fenell, Bruce Fenell, Shannon Ramsey, Tatum Hoffman, Troy Wilson
MOUNT PLEASANT
Emily Bednar, LynnJoelle Gardner, Mattie Sloneker, Taryn Ward, Alexys Daniels, Colton Unger, Julianne Sanner
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Caile Greco, Ciera Mercurio, Jessica Huemme
NEW FLORENCE
Haley Markowsky
RECTOR
Lillian Weinhauer
* * *
INDIANA COUNTY
BLAIRSVILLE
Ian Smyth
