California University of Pennsylvania Thursday announced its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

California dean’s list students are “undergraduates attending full time who have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester.”

Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

ACME

Alexandra Fernandez, Justin Bibel, Taylor Barr

BOLIVAR

Molly Smetak

GREENSBURG

Alexander Wigle, Braidy Fulton, Delaney O’Shea, Haley Lyons, Hannah Young

Jalen Page, Jeremy Biller, Jessica Winrick, Katelyn King, Kelly Gillis

Madelena Mull, Makayla Munchinski, Meredith Loughran, Nicolette Tartler, Ryan Bompiani

Rylee Jackson, Sarah Lebo, Sean Knight, Wyatt Ramer, Yalena Craig, Zachary Vanek.

LATROBE

Aidan Bushey, Bailey Jellison, Breanna Rose, Roberto Witte

LAUGHLINTOWN

Leah Specht

LIGONIER

Bradford Fenell, Bruce Fenell, Shannon Ramsey, Tatum Hoffman, Troy Wilson

MOUNT PLEASANT

Emily Bednar, LynnJoelle Gardner, Mattie Sloneker, Taryn Ward, Alexys Daniels, Colton Unger, Julianne Sanner

NEW ALEXANDRIA

Caile Greco, Ciera Mercurio, Jessica Huemme

NEW FLORENCE

Haley Markowsky

RECTOR

Lillian Weinhauer

* * *

INDIANA COUNTY

BLAIRSVILLE

Ian Smyth

