Caitlin Mann of Latrobe has been named to the president’s list at West Virginia University for the fall 2019 semester, according to the Morgantown campus.
Mann is a freshman majoring in exercise physiology at WVU.
Mann graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 2019. Her parents are Renee and Robert Mann of Latrobe.
To see other students who earned honors, visit http://lists.wvu.edu/ .
