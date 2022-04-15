Granular media, smoke residue and Australian bush tomatoes. Studying those disparate subjects has earned three Bucknell University juniors a singular national honor: the 2022 Goldwater Scholarship. Receiving recognition were Michael Bolish ‘23 of Latrobe, April Hurlock ‘23 of Gilbertsville and Claire Marino ‘23, of Victor, New York.
Bucknell spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said in an email received Thursday, “Having three Goldwater Scholars puts Bucknell on par with some of the top research institutions in the country. For example, Stanford had four honorees this year, while Harvard, Yale and Cornell each had three.
“Established by Congress in 1986, the Goldwater Scholarship Program recognizes undergraduates who show exceptional promise of becoming America’s next generation of research leaders in the natural sciences, engineering and math. That certainly describes Bolish, Hurlock and Marino, who are already making their mark both in the laboratory and the field.”
Working with Professor Katharina Vollmayr-Lee, physics, Bolish is using computational physics to study the behavior of granular media. (Think of corn in a grain silo.) “By understanding the dynamics of granular media, my research could possibly help create engineering designs that help reduce unwanted jamming events, which cause natural phenomena like avalanches, and be applied to specific equipment in industrial lines, such as helping reduce jamming events in a hopper,” Bolish said.
Bolish, a physics major at the Lewisburg campus, has a lifelong interest in science and counts a telescope as his favorite childhood gift. He’ll be using much more sophisticated instruments soon, when he heads to the University of Hawaii for 10 weeks to study active galactic nuclei.
Bolish’s career goal is to study astrophysics with a special interest in dark matter/energy. Winning a Goldwater Scholarship should help. “Overall, the application process was extremely rewarding, whether or not I won, because I had the opportunity to learn so much about planning, writing and revising applications, which will help me tremendously for future scholarship and graduate school applications,” he said.
Bucknell’s Office of Undergraduate Fellowships & Research assists students in identifying, preparing for and applying to research and post-graduate scholarship opportunities, including the Goldwater Scholarship.
