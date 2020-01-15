Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona, Florida, has notified Brandon McGannon of Latrobe that he attained its dean’s list for the fall semester.
Son of Stephen and Lurleen McGannon of Latrobe, Brandon is a junior in the Honors program at ERAU and was inducted into the Mechanical Engineering Honor Society in the fall of 2019.
He is majoring in mechanical engineering with minor in robotics and applied mathematics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.