More than 500 students from Bloomsburg University recently completed academic internships, the Bloomsburg campus reported this week.
Two are from the Latrobe Bulletin’s coverage area:
Dakota Carroll from Derry completed an internship with Vivint.
Madelyn Beasley from Greensburg completed an internship with Geisinger.
“A for-credit, academic internship must meet certain requirements set by academic departments and includes a formal agreement between the university and the internship site. Students work with a site supervisor and faculty adviser throughout the internship, gaining hands-on learning and practical experience for their future career,” explained Wren Fritsky, director for career and professional development.
Bloomsburg University has established relationships with more than 2,000 companies across the United States, such as JP Morgan Chase & Co., Comcast, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, The Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Verizon and the Walt Disney Co.
Internships are part of The Professional U experience at Bloomsburg University, which connects students with alumni, employers and opportunities that integrate academics with experiential learning.
