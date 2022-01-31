Following weather delays, the University of Mount Union’s MLK Day of Service took place on Saturday, Jan. 22, mobilizing 285 volunteers who worked at 10 locations completing projects for area agencies and churches, the Alliance, Ohio, campus reported over the weekend.
Benjamin Zimmerman from Mount Pleasant is one of the Mount Union students who volunteered for MLK Day of Service.
Participating community partners included Bags with a Blessing, Compassion Delivered, the Valentine Project, YWCA of Alliance, Feed My Sheep Ministries, Union Avenue United Methodist Church, Hartville Thrift Shoppe, Alliance for Children and Families, Alliance Parks and Recreation, Family Empowerment Ministries Inc. and the Alliance Community Pantry.
Coordinated by Mount Union’s Regula Center for Public Service, this event is the largest of Mount Union’s service projects offered each year.
“We are so grateful for the flexibility and understanding exhibited by our volunteers and community partners as we worked to reschedule and meet the needs of the community,” said Regula Center Director Abby Schroeder.
