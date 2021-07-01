Benjamin Gardner of Ligonier (15658) received a bachelor of arts degree from Hamilton College on Saturday, May 22, in a commencement ceremony concluding the college’s 209th year, the Clinton, New York, campus reported Wednesday.
An economics major at Hamilton, Gardner graduated magna cum laude with departmental honors in economics and now joins an alumni body of more than 24,000.
Ty Seidule, a military historian and the college’s inaugural Chamberlain Fellow, was awarded an honorary degree and delivered the commencement address.
The college was originally founded in 1793 as the Hamilton-Oneida Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.