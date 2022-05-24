Two students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the spring 2022 semester:
Amber McConnell of Blairsville (15717).
Madison Pierce of Ligonier (15658).
According to Belmont, eligibility is based on “a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).”
Belmont is located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee.
