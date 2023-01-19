The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2022 semester, the Nashville, Tennessee, campus reported Tuesday:
Madison Pierce of Ligonier (15658)
Christian Bojarski of Greensburg (15601)
Amber McConnell of Blairsville (15717)
David Hilderhoff of Greensburg (15601).
“Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the information for verification.
