Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies May 6-8 at McLane Stadium on the banks of the Brazos River, the Waco, Texas, campus reported Tuesday.
Two graduates are from Latrobe 15650:
Kelsey Lynn Komisak, master of science, nutrition, Graduate School, December 2020.
Nathan Michael Orlando, Ph.D., political science, Graduate School, May 2020.
President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the outdoor ceremonies that honored nearly 2,800 spring 2021 Baylor graduates, as well as more than 4,700 May, August and December 2020 graduates, whose ceremonies were canceled or held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and the deans of Baylor’s 12 colleges and schools presented degree candidates for the recommendation of undergraduate degrees.
