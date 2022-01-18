Dustin Bartlow, Greensburg, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at Bismarck State College, the North Dakota campus reported over the weekend.
“Our BSC community is so proud of the students named to the Fall 2021 President’s Honor Roll. At a time, and in a world, where we are facing challenges on so many levels, we’re so proud of our students rising to their possibilities and not allowing the challenges to interfere with their academic goals,” said BSC President Douglas J. Jensen.
Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President’s Honor Roll.
