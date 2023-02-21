Banner Reed of Greensburg has attained Purchase College’s dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester, the Purchase, New York, campus announced over the weekend. Reed is studying music: studio composition.
To be eligible for the Purchase dean’s list, students “must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science programs and 3.75 for Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Music Performance programs. They must take a minimum of 12 credits.”
Purchase College is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network of 64 universities and colleges.
