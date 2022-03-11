Banner Reed of Greensburg has been named to the Purchase College, SUNY, dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester, the Purchase, New York, campus reported this week.
Reed is studying music: studio composition.
To be eligible for the Purchase dean’s list, students “must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 for bachelor of arts and bachelor of science programs and 3.75 for bachelor of fine arts and bachelor of music performance programs. They must take a minimum of 12 credits.”
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper. Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
