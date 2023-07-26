Banner Reed of Greensburg has been named to Purchase College, SUNY, dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester, the Purchase, New York, campus announced Monday.
Reed is studying music: studio composition.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, Purchase students “must carry a semester GPA (grade-point average) of 3.5 for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science programs and 3.75 for Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Music Performance programs. They must take a minimum of 12 credits.”
Purchase College is part of the State University of New York network of 64 universities and colleges.
