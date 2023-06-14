The Commonwealth University-Lock Haven dean’s list, prepared at the end of each semester, recognizes those students who have achieved academic distinction, the Lock Haven campus announced Monday.
The dean’s list honor at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven recognizes “the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work during the Spring 2023 semester.”
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
Makenzie Eades of Derry and Ty Linsenbigler of Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.