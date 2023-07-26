Youngstown State University students earning a perfect 4.0 grade-point average have been named to the president’s list for spring semester 2023, the Youngstown, Ohio, campus announced Monday.
They include two from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
Madison Griffin of Ligonier, majoring in accounting.
Tatum Gretz of Mount Pleasant, majoring in pre-dental hygiene.
Visit www.ysu.edu.
