University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2022-23 and were invited to walk in the university’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6, the Findlay, Ohio, campus announced over the weekend.
Graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area include:
Grace Binkey of Latrobe received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and a Bachelor of Science in Equestrian Studies.
Amelia Enfinger of Latrobe received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper. Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
