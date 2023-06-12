Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, congratulates its students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester, including two from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
Allison Himler of Latrobe and Hannah Foust of Blairsville.
Susquehanna’s dean’s list honors “students who achieve a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.”
