Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Thursday announced two area students attained its fall dean’s list.
Amber Britz of Greensburg is a music (BA) major of the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Hempfield Area High School.
Amanda Reinke of Greensburg is a psychology (BA) major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Parkside High School.
Susquehanna dean’s list lauds “students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.”
