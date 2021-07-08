Three Youngstown State University students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the president’s list for earning “a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during spring semester 2021”:
Abigail Coffen, a manufacturing engineering major of Greensburg
Madison Kirshner, a marketing sales/sales management track major of Mount Pleasant
Aislinn Lowry, a theatre major of Greensburg.
To be eligible for the YSU president’s list, honorees “must be full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for least 12 semester hours of classes.”
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper. Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
