Westminster College, New Wilmington, named 361 students to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester, the college announced Wednesday.
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area earning this achievement are as follows:
Morgan Kaylor of Greensburg [15601] is majoring in mathematics.
Lucas Toohey of Mount Pleasant [15666], finance and accounting.
Victoria Harden of Greensburg [15601], individual interdisciplinary.
Abigail Painter of Ligonier [15658], biology.
Shannon Geer of Greensburg [15601], mathematics.
Chloe Jaworski of Mount Pleasant [15666], early childhood education.
Samuel Napper of Mount Pleasant [15666], business administration.
The Westminster College dean’s list recognizes “students who achieved a 3.6 grade-point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the information for verification.
