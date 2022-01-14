Westminster College in New Wilmington recently named 390 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester, the campus reported Thursday.
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area earning this achievement are as follows:
Lucas Toohey of Mount Pleasant (15666) is majoring in business administration and finance.
Samuel Napper of Mount Pleasant (15666) is majoring in business administration.
Chloe Jaworski of Mount Pleasant (15666) is majoring in early childhood education.
David Smith of Greensburg (15601) is majoring in music education.
Jenna Toohey of Mount Pleasant (15666) is majoring in biochemistry.
The Westminster dean’s list recognizes “full-time undergraduate students who achieved a 3.6 grade point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.”
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper. Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification.
