Westminster College named 369 students to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester, the New Wilmington campus reported this week.
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area earning this achievement are as follows:
Joseph Hill of Latrobe (15650), majoring in biology and neuroscience.
Lucas Toohey of Mount Pleasant (15666), majoring in business administration and finance.
Victoria Harden of Greensburg (15601), majoring in individual interdisciplinary (BA) and history.
Chloe Jaworski of Mount Pleasant (15666), majoring in early childhood and special education.
David Smith of Greensburg (15601), majoring in music education.
Jenna Toohey of Mount Pleasant (15666), majoring in biochemistry.
The Westminster dean’s list recognizes “full-time undergraduate students who achieved a 3.6 grade-point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.”
