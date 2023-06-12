Westminster College, New Wilmington, named 352 students to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester, the campus reported Thursday.
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area earning this achievement are as follows:
Autumn Stemmler of Latrobe, majoring in music education. Stemmler is a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Lucas Toohey of Mount Pleasant, majoring in finance and accounting. Toohey is a graduate of Mount Pleasant Area High School.
Shannon Geer of Greensburg, majoring in mathematics. Geer is a graduate of Hempfield Area High School.
Victoria Harden of Greensburg, majoring in individual interdisciplinary. Harden is a graduate of Hempfield Area.
Chloe Jaworski of Mount Pleasant, majoring in early childhood education/special education. Jaworski is a graduate of Mount Pleasant Area.
David Smith of Greensburg, majoring in music education. Smith is a graduate of Hempfield Area.
The Westminster dean’s list lauds “students who achieved a 3.6 grade-point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.