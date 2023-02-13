Eight hundred thirty-eight St. Francis University students were named to either the fall 2022 president’s list or dean’s list, the Loretta campus announced over the weekend.
The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area earned honors:
Megan Baker of Derry (15627), dean’s list, Health Science PA (physician’s assistant)
Jenna Beitel of Saltsburg (15681), dean’s list, Engineering-General
Michelle Binder of Latrobe (15650), president’s list, Health Science PA
Zachary Boote of Greensburg (15601), dean’s list, Communications
Emily Brown of Acme (15610), dean’s list, Chemistry
Megan Cunningham of Greensburg (15601), dean’s list, Behavioral Science
Emma Fenton of Latrobe (15650), dean’s list, Health Science PA
Cheyanne Gregorich of New Florence (15944), president’s list, Organizational Leadership
Jordan Henehan of Greensburg (15601), president’s list, Health Science PA
Kennedy Kokoski of Bolivar (15923), president’s list, Chemistry
Alexandra Lukon of Latrobe (15650), dean’s list, Health Science OT (occupational therapy)
Jacob Mapes of Greensburg (15601), president’s list, Computer Science
Olivia Metz of Greensburg (15601), dean’s list, Health Science OT
Daniel O’Hara of Latrobe (15650), dean’s list, Cybersecurity
Isabella Oddo of Greensburg (15601), dean’s list, CE-Early Childhood Education
Stefano Petruccelli of Greensburg (15601), president’s list, Management Information Systems
Delaney Quinn of Latrobe (15650), president’s list, Accounting
Sydney Sowers of New Florence (15944), dean’s list, Health Science PA
Laura Susick of Seward (15954), president’s list, Health Science PA
Nora Tapper of Greensburg (15601), dean’s list, Biology
Alexis Thompson of Greensburg (15601), dean’s list, Early Childhood-Special Education
Abby Zambruno of Mount Pleasant (15666), dean’s list, Marketing
Meghan Zambruno of Mount Pleasant (15666), dean’s list, Health Science PA
Sarah Zylka of Latrobe (15650), dean’s list, Nursing.
To achieve either honor, St. Francis students “must have full-time status and attain a quality-point average of 4.0 (president’s) or 3.5 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.”
