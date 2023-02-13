Eight hundred thirty-eight St. Francis University students were named to either the fall 2022 president’s list or dean’s list, the Loretta campus announced over the weekend.

The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area earned honors:

Megan Baker of Derry (15627), dean’s list, Health Science PA (physician’s assistant)

Jenna Beitel of Saltsburg (15681), dean’s list, Engineering-General

Michelle Binder of Latrobe (15650), president’s list, Health Science PA

Zachary Boote of Greensburg (15601), dean’s list, Communications

Emily Brown of Acme (15610), dean’s list, Chemistry

Megan Cunningham of Greensburg (15601), dean’s list, Behavioral Science

Emma Fenton of Latrobe (15650), dean’s list, Health Science PA

Cheyanne Gregorich of New Florence (15944), president’s list, Organizational Leadership

Jordan Henehan of Greensburg (15601), president’s list, Health Science PA

Kennedy Kokoski of Bolivar (15923), president’s list, Chemistry

Alexandra Lukon of Latrobe (15650), dean’s list, Health Science OT (occupational therapy)

Jacob Mapes of Greensburg (15601), president’s list, Computer Science

Olivia Metz of Greensburg (15601), dean’s list, Health Science OT

Daniel O’Hara of Latrobe (15650), dean’s list, Cybersecurity

Isabella Oddo of Greensburg (15601), dean’s list, CE-Early Childhood Education

Stefano Petruccelli of Greensburg (15601), president’s list, Management Information Systems

Delaney Quinn of Latrobe (15650), president’s list, Accounting

Sydney Sowers of New Florence (15944), dean’s list, Health Science PA

Laura Susick of Seward (15954), president’s list, Health Science PA

Nora Tapper of Greensburg (15601), dean’s list, Biology

Alexis Thompson of Greensburg (15601), dean’s list, Early Childhood-Special Education

Abby Zambruno of Mount Pleasant (15666), dean’s list, Marketing

Meghan Zambruno of Mount Pleasant (15666), dean’s list, Health Science PA

Sarah Zylka of Latrobe (15650), dean’s list, Nursing.

To achieve either honor, St. Francis students “must have full-time status and attain a quality-point average of 4.0 (president’s) or 3.5 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.”

